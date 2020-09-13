UPDATE: A man has been killed after a four-wheel-drive lost control and crashed on one of the busiest roads in Cairns this morning.

Queensland Police said the driver of a white Toyota LandCruiser was travelling on Reservoir Rd in Brinsmead when the vehicle left the road and crashed into an embankment at 12.15am.

He was declared dead at the scene.



His female passenger was taken to Cairns Hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

"Anyone travelling in the vicinity around midnight last night who has dashcam footage is urged to contact police," QPS said in a statement.

The crash comes just days after Mareeba man Jayden Pickering was killed in a crash on the Atherton Tablelands.

A man has also died in a three-car crash at Yabulu, with multiple others being treated for injury and the highway between Cairns and Townsville blocked.

Three people have died on North Queensland roads since Friday.

EARLIER 3.35AM: Paramedics, police and fire crews have rushed to the scene of a serious crash on one of the busiest roads in Cairns with motorists reporting traffic diversions.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police confirmed emergency services were called to Reservoir Rd on the Cairns Western Arterial Rd route at 12.15am after reports of a serious single-vehicle crash.

Dozens of cars were lined up as police set up traffic diversions at the Cool Waters Holiday Park intersection at Loridan Dr.

The road was finally cleared with traffic returning to normal about 3.45am.

Police have not elaborated on the nature of any injuries involved in the crash but confirmed it was "serious".

Originally published as Horrific crash kills man on busy Cairns road