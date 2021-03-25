Horrific details emerge in catastrophic king hit trial

IN COURT: Kenneth James Hampton is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm in the Gympie District Court.

Multiple witnesses were called to the stand on Wednesday to give their recollection of the events that resulted in two men being seriously injured at the Queenslander Hotel in Mary Street two years ago.

The accused, Kenneth James Hampton, appeared in custody in the dock an Gympie District Court, charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

First to give evidence was 27-year-old Jacob Day who was one of the men allegedly assaulted by Mr Hampton.

Mr Day said he arrived at the Queenslander Hotel about 10:45pm on September 21, 2019, with a group of his friends and they were all "relaxing" and "socialising".

At around 11pm, Mr Day said he was sitting on a black couch on the veranda in the "smoker's area" with Nicholas Gear, who is the brother of a second man allegedly assaulted that night.

"We heard a bit of a commotion happening down the bottom … I remember the other people on the veranda said 'oh fight' and you just hear this big loud slap noise," Mr Day said.

"Nick has looked over the railing and has seen his brother laying on the concrete.

"Nick didn't say anything he just ran down the stairs and I just knew him moving like that - something was wrong."

Mr Day and Mr Gear arrived at Jacob Gear's "motionless" body on the bottom floor and Mr Day said he was unsure if he was alive.

"There was blood pouring out of his head," Mr Day said.

"I remember Nick saying 'Who did it?' 'Who did it', and then a male with tattoos on his face has come over and he's laughing, lighting up a cigarette, saying 'hope he dies'."

When giving his evidence, Nicholas Gear told the court Mr Hampton kept moving forward towards him as he was standing next to his brother's body and said, "You wanna go too c. t?".

Mr Day said he was looking around for security but they were nowhere to be seen so he decided to strike Mr Hampton in the face around three times, knocking him to the ground and restraining him.

"The man's (Mr Hampton's) partner was on top of me, scratching me, ripping up my shirt and doing little hammer firsts on top of my head, around my forehead," he said.

The court heard Mr Day was pulled off by a friend, before throwing Mr Hampton's partner off him and then losing sight of Mr Hampton.

"Out of nowhere someone has come up behind me and absolutely hit me straight in the side of the jaw," Mr Day said.

"This was a hit to try and end my life. I turned around and he's (Mr Hampton) standing there with no one else around him with his fist clenched."

Mr Day suffered a broken jaw and spent five days in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, undergoing reconstructive surgery.

Jacob Gear, who was allegedly knocked unconscious by Mr Hampton, suffered brain injuries including two haemorrhages, contusions and a haematoma.

The trial will be summarised this morning before the jury retires to reach a verdict.