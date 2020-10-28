Menu
Crime

Horrifying glassing captured on CCTV

by Erin Lyons
28th Oct 2020 8:59 AM

 

NSW Police have released footage of a vicious glassing at a Sydney restaurant earlier in the year in the hope they can find those responsible.

A 23-year-old man was eating dinner with a friend in Haymarket on February 27 when he was approached from behind by a man who smashed him over the head with a glass bottle.

The attacker then snatched the victim's glasses and threw them back in his face.

He was taken to hospital where he required 14 stitches.

Footage shows the moment a man was glassed inside a Haymarket restaurant earlier this year. Picture: NSW Police
"Our detectives have been working meticulously on this investigation and are very keen to speak to anyone who has information that may assist with inquiries," Sydney City Police Area Command Crime Manager, detective inspector David El-Badawi, said.

"From all accounts, this was an unprovoked and cowardly assault and this type of behaviour is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We need the community's assistance to help us put the final pieces together and put those responsible before the courts."

In May police released CCTV images of two men they believed could assist in their inquiries as they search for the attacker.

The incident occured at a restaurant in Chinatown in February. Picture: NSW Police
The first man is described as Asian in appearance, 175cm tall, medium build, aged in his 30s and with black short hair.

The second man is described as Mediterranean in appearance, 180cm tall, medium build, aged in his 30s with black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Horrifying glassing captured on CCTV

Police are looking to speak to two men who they believe could assist them with their inquiries. Picture: NSW Police
Police are urging anyone with information to contact crime stoppers. Picture: NSW Police
