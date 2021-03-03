Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Horror truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is in a critical condition after a serious four-vehicle crash involving a truck in Brisbane's east.

Emergency services are on scene on Lytton Road and Creek Road in Murrarie that happened on 10:47am Wednesday evening.

Paramedics are treating one person in a critical condition.

They are also treating a man in a stable condition with head and chest injuries while the other patient appears to be uninjured.

Lytton Rd closed in both directions with police warning of extensive delays.

Originally published as Horror Brisbane truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

qld road crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speaker stealer finally faces music after 19 false starts

        Premium Content Speaker stealer finally faces music after 19 false starts

        News After 19 court appearances, a woman finally had her matters resolved in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

        Crews at scene of fire burning near M’boro

        Premium Content Crews at scene of fire burning near M’boro

        News Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

        ‘Struggling’ man rescued from lake at Pialba

        Premium Content ‘Struggling’ man rescued from lake at Pialba

        News A man has been pulled from the water at a man-made lake in Pialba.

        RELEASED: Seized birds set free near M’boro

        Premium Content RELEASED: Seized birds set free near M’boro

        News Three tawny frogmouths seized from the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary last year...