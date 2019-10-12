Horror childcare accident leaves boy ‘traumatised’

A QUEENSLAND mum has been forced to quit her job and is considering legal action after her son's toe had to be reattached after a horrific accident at a local childcare centre.

Harry Weeks, 2, with his mother Taylor Weeks Picture: Jamie Hanson

Taylor Weeks took to social media to warn other parents, but has spoken exclusively to The Sunday Mail, saying her little boy has been traumatised by the ordeal.

Ms Weeks said her usually full of life two-year-old son had been withdrawn, tired and lost his appetite since the incident, which required a serious surgery on his big toe.

She has made a formal complaint to the Education Department and is seeking legal advice.

Little Harry's toe was slammed in a storeroom door at his Jimboomba childcare centre on September 16.

The centre called Ms Weeks, but she claims they played down the incident, saying his toe had been jammed, and was bleeding.

Ms Weeks was at work, so she sent her sister who was horrified to find his toe covered in many blood-soaked baby wipes.

Beneath them was the gory sight of a seriously injured toe, which Ms Weeks claims was 50 per cent detached.

Ms Weeks says the centre did not call an ambulance and since she informed them she would be removing her two sons from their care, have not been in contact.

Harry Weeks’ toe after the incident at his daycare centre.

"I feel so upset, that myself as a parent, put all my trust into this childcare and the staff and so did my children for something like this to just happen," she said.

"I never thought anything like this would happen to my little boy … I'm heartbroken he has had to go through this.

"We have not been offered any support from the childcare from this incident either. I just pray he goes back to his happy little self soon."

Ms Weeks said she was trying to get in to see a child psychologist.

"Mentally he acts as if he's depressed … He screams and cries every time we have to drive past the daycare and he constantly tells us what happened to his toe.

Little Harry Weeks was rushed to hospital after the incident.

"He isn't his usual self whatsoever. Just wants to lay around all day and tells me he is tired and wants to sleep most the day.

"He shouldn't have any long lasting affects from the incident, but that's something we won't know until the future."

Ms Weeks said she had to quit her job to look after Harry.

"Myself personally, I have had to lose my job to be able to care for Harry until he is able to attend another childcare centre and seeing my son go through this is very distressing," she said.

Harry’s mother tried to stem the bleeding with baby wipes.

A G8 Education spokeswoman said Ms Weeks was contacted immediately and the child was collected within 20 minutes of the incident occurring.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with the family … We have also been in contact with the family since to offer our full support. Our team reacted swiftly when the accident occurred with our primary objective being to care for the child. The safety of our children is always our most important priority," a written statement read.

Harry Weeks has been withdrawn since his foot was injured at daycare. Picture: Jamie Hanson

A Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed Ms Weeks' complaint had been received and said regulatory staff were investigating the matter.