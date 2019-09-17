Horror clean-up after semen explosion

Dozens of cattle semen cylinders exploded in a fire at Yarram Herd Services overnight. Picture: Bonnie Barkmeyer/Twitter

Exploding semen cylinders have caused a massive mess at a Yarram cattle breeding facility overnight.

Firefighters were called to Yarram Herd Services just after 3am following reports of a fire.

A CFA spokesman said about 100 cryogenic cylinders containing cattle semen exploded in the blaze.

"There were quite a few explosions," said the spokesman.

The ferocious blaze took 10 crews 2½ hours to contain.

A major clean-up is now underway at the Rogers St property.

Police, paramedics and a power company attended the scene.

Yarram Herd Services is an artificial cattle breeding service.

