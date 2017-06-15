24°
Horror crash the inspiration behind new M'boro business

Carlie Walker
| 15th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
DELICIOUS: Samantha Kean is serving up delicious milkshakes burgers and much more at her Maryborough business, Tempt Me Caf and Pizzeria.
DELICIOUS: Samantha Kean is serving up delicious milkshakes burgers and much more at her Maryborough business, Tempt Me Caf and Pizzeria.

IF NOT for the crash that almost claimed her life, Samnatha Kean believes she would never have had the courage to open her own business.

"If not for the accident, I wouldn't have taken the risk," she said.

Samantha and her family recently moved from Gatton to Burrum Heads and opened Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria in Maryborough, which offers hamburgers, pizza, delicious milkshakes and much more.

Two years ago Samantha was clinging to life in a coma after a horror car crash in Lismore on Boxing Day.

She still has scars from the surgeries that saved her life, but she wears them with pride.

The customers who visit daily have quickly come to feel like family for Samantha and she said her five children and partner, Shane Webber, had been embraced by the community since they moved.

The ingredients used in their food is fresh and local and the cafe does phone orders as well as having a drive thru, in case people want to come down and get dinner in their pyjamas, Samantha said with a smile.

Along with their delicious loaded milkshakes, Samantha said the business was also going to start making delicious churros with hot fudge and an ice cream sandwich with churros.

The business has been open for six weeks and Samantha said she had been shocked with its popularity even in that short space of time.

"Extremely - very, very much," she said.

The business currently opens seven days from 8.30am to 9pm each day and Samantha is there every day serving customers.

"We've made a lot of friends," she said.

"Trying to fit in hasn't been an issue.

"We've been accepted by everybody."

She said the business had a relaxed environment and she had noticed lots of mums bringing their kids out for a meal.

Samantha said after the crash, every day was a blessing.

"I shouldn't be here," she said.

That is why she wants others to share in her good fortune.

The cafe is offering meals in a pay it forward scheme and four have already been purchased and are available for anyone who is in need.

Samantha said the meals would be ready to go for anyone who needed one.
 

