Actor Sid Haig. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Horror icon dead after ‘mystery accident’

by Staff writer
24th Sep 2019 7:24 AM

ACTOR Sid Haig, famous among horror movie fans for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's horror films, has died at the age of 80, his heartbroken wife revealed.

The actor, with 149 credits to his name, had been hospitalised earlier this month.

While his roles in many horror films such as House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects gave him a cult following, he also starred in a range of mainstream films and television programs over his long career.

Entertainment Weekly reported that he died "following an unspecified 'accident' two weeks earlier".

Horror movie actor Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding. Picture: Instagram
His credits included the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever and Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, as well as appearances in many TV shows including Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, The Rockford Files, The A-team and The Dukes of Hazzard.

"What a talent and energy," commented actress Rosario Dawson.

"Rest easy Sid," wrote fellow 3 From Hell actor Jeff Daniel Phillips.

 

Sid Haig (right) with Sean Connery in Diamonds Are Forever. Picture: Instagram
Sid Haig had 149 film and TV appearances. Picture: Instagram
After a string of iconic drive-in blaxploitation movie flicks in the 1970s, Haig made a mainstream comeback in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

While Haig played a part in Zombie's latest 3 From Hell series installment, health issues reportedly stopped him from taking on a bigger part.

 

Sid Haig and wife Susan on their wedding day in 2007. Picture: Instagram
Announcing his death, wife Susan wrote on Haig's Instagram account: "On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next.

"He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be.

"He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

"We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.

"Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you."

 

Sid Haig in the 1968 film Spider Baby. Picture: Instagram
In the lead up to his death, he even starred in the recent film, 3 From Hell, released in cinemas last week.

Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding in a scene from House of 1000 Corpses. Picture: Supplied
