Horror smash traps teens in Nana Glen
News

HORROR SMASH: Three teens seriously injured

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Sep 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM
THREE teenagers have been seriously injured after what is thought to be a high-speed rollover near Nana Glen.

Two young women and a young man were cut from a mangled Volvo SUV after a serious crash around 9.30pm last night on Eastbank Road.

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
After emergency services worked for more than an hour and a half to free the three teens from the car, the 18-year-old driver was treated for crush injuries and flown by helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

His 16-year-old passenger was also treated for crush-related injuries before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
The 17-year-old passenger was transported by Ambulance to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with serious leg injuries.

It is believed the driver of the Volvo sedan failed to negotiate a bend, left the roadway and struck a tree, trapping himself and his two female passengers.

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Evan Clark said it was a particularly challenging crash scene and the victims were "significantly trapped" inside the car.

"(The car) left the road, overturned and struck a tree," he said.

"It caused significant challenges as well as being in a very remote area, (which was) heavily wooded, it was quite a confronting scene for paramedics and initial rescuers."

Mr Clark said the young victims sustained a variety of serious injuries including serious limb fractures and head injuries.

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Police are investigating whether speed may have been a factor.

