Horror start to weekend on Gympie region roads

ROAD DANGER: Ambulance officers have been kept busy with a horror start to Gympie region's weekend on the roads. Bill North

VEHICLE crashes last night and this morning have made for a shocking start to the weekend, after serious crashes, one fatal, on Friday afternoon, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Crashes occurred at Fraser Island, Woolooga, Rainbow Beach and on the Burnett Highway near Goomeri in a series which began only an hour after a woman, 47, died on a forestry road at Toolara.

Police reported the woman died after her car ran off Kelly Three Road in the Toolara State Forest and hit a tree about 2.30pm Friday. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Then followed a relentless series of crashes across the region, starting at Fraser Island only an hour later.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after a car crash on the island at 3.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter service said she sufffered suspected spinal and neck injuries and was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condtiion.

At 11.38pm, paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to another crash near Woolooga, in which a vehicle had gone off a bridge at Running Creek and fallen about 3m to 5m down an embankment, Queensland Ambulance Service reported earlier today.

QAS Media reported the three female occupants had been able to remove themselves from the vehicle, but two sustained suspected spinal injuries and were transported by road to Gympie Hospital.

The third woman, in her 20s, was treated at the scene for chest, head, pelvic and suspected spinal injuries and was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, QAS reported.

At Rainbow Beach, four young men were taken to Gympie Hospital, all in stable conditions, after a single vehicle crash in which the vehicle "travelled through a roundabout” on Rainbow Shores Drive and Inskip Avenue about 11.51pm, the QAS representative said.

A male in his 30s was treated for back pain, one in his 20s for neck pain and anothe4r in his 30s reportedly suffered "a minor head injury.”

A male in his 20s suffered chest pain.

Another patient was assessed but declined transport to hospital, the representative said.

Then, at 5.21am Saturday, an adult male and two female children were reportedly transported in a stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital after a single vehicle rollover at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Barambah Road.