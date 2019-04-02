Police plead for safer driving after four deaths

The scene of a fatal single vehicle crash where a 27 year old man was killed after colliding into a tree on the Gillies Highway at Little Mulgrave. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

THE death of four men on Far Northern roads in just two days has sparked a call for motorists to make safety behind the wheel paramount.

The Far North's road toll is now eight so far this year following two separate single vehicle crashes at the weekend.

Cairns man Kingi Ford was killed in a car crash at Little Mulgrave on Sunday. He is being remembered as a talented footy player who gave a lifetime of support to his local team.

27-year-old Cairns man Kingi Ford was killed in a single vehicle crash on the Gillies Range Road at Little Mulgrave on Sunday.

Mr Ford was a painter who played as much rugby league as he could - even representing the Edmonton Junior Rugby League Club in three grand finals.

The club's president Barry Beswick said he knew Mr Ford since 2002.

"He was a good talent and a very, very well mannered man. He was an all-round lovely kid … a very happy-go-lucky guy," he said.

"It's a big loss to our footy community, and to the overall community."

Mr Beswick described Mr Ford as someone who "never walked past without saying hello".

"He'd still come down to footy and say hi to the boys, even though he was busy away working," he said.

"He was very well liked, he got along with everyone."

Mr Beswick said it was still sinking in for the footy community.

Mr Ford was a painter who grew up playing rugby league. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Inspector Peter Flori said the fatalities were "devastating for our community".

"Road trauma is something that affects the whole community," he said.

"We are approaching the school holidays and Easter period and we're just asking the community to be very mindful of road safety and to look and understand the Fatal Five and look after each other. The police enforcement cannot do this by ourselves, we need the community to help us to keep ourselves safe on the road."

Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, a Cairns resident originally from the Burdekin, and Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Woods, 18, both from Ayr, were killed in a single vehicle crash on Tully Gorge Road, about 30km west of Tully on Saturday.

Tully car crash victims Ryan Beckman, 19, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Tom Breen, 19 and Shawn Woods, 18

A fourth man, Tom Breen, 19, from Ayr, remains in Townsville Hospital fighting for his life.

Investigations are ongoing but initial reports indicate that speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in both incidents.

Insp Flori said the region's rural/remote roads could often pose a greater risk to motorists.

"Driving on all roads is a risk to us as a community, unfortunately in Far North Queensland and country areas we do have the ability to drive on open roads and perhaps be a little bit fatigued or lack attention," he said.

"Even though vehicles and drivers may not be exceeding the posted speed limit, they could still be at risk if they are not driving to the conditions."

Sunday's crash on the Gillies Highway comes just one week after Bayview Heights woman Tammy Machen, 38, was tragically killed on the same road when a large tree fell on her moving car.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says that an $18 million package for safety upgrades on the Gillies Range Road is expected to start in late 2020.