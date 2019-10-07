Horrors from history: Memories teach us lessons

HISTORY RESPECTED: Toogoom and District RSL Sub-Branch Museum Curator Annette Coughran, Burrum District Respite member Ellen Ingegerd and Toogoom RSL secretary Anna Wilde going over its extensive historic display pieces.

ELLEN Ingegerd was just 18 years old when Europe was plunged into a maelstrom of destruction at the start of World War II.

Growing up in Sweden, Ellen saw some of the horror and consequences of the fighting during the tumultuous years of 1939-45.

Now she lives a quieter life at Burrum Heads but going through the Toogoom and District RSL Sub-Branch Museum brought back some unfortunate memories.

"It was a bad thing that happened all over Europe and with the Germans taking Norway and next to Sweden,” Ellen said.

"This museum is very important because we have something from history and it's very important we talk about what happened with the fighting and not have any more wars.”

While Sweden remained neutral during WWII, it still suffered from and experienced some of the effects of the heavy fighting.

"We helped the poor people and refugees who came from other countries to help make life easier for them,” she said.

"Even when my husband (Olaf Jonssol) and I passed through Berlin Germany during 1957, we could still see some of the damaged and destroyed buildings from the war,” she said.

The Toogoom RSL, on O'Regan Creek Rd, has established itself as an integral part of the local community since it was officially opened on June 13, 2015.

Since then it has expanded to have the museum open in 2017 and has been an ongoing work in progress despite floods and other teething problems.

Museum curator Annette Coughran said the museum's memorabilia and library was important to keep the history alive for younger generations.

"A lot of the items have been donated because some families don't want it and we are always adding to it,” Annette said.

"Everyone loves to view it and are impressed by it and we encourage people to come in and have a look around.”

The Toogoom RSL also has the Burrum District Respite visit once a month and the 181 Army Cadets use it as well every several months for training exercises.