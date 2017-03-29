31°
Horses bear the brunt of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie

Amy Formosa
| 29th Mar 2017 2:07 PM
Horses are bearing the brunt of the wet weather at a property near Dundowran and there are concerns of injury.
Horses are bearing the brunt of the wet weather at a property near Dundowran and there are concerns of injury.

Horses are bearing the brunt of the wet weather at a property near Dundowran and there are concerns of injury. 

Riding for Disabled Association Hervey Bay volunteer Cheryl Greer said she's had a 'heck of a lot of water rising' as she struggles to find dry land to move her animals to. 

"We managed to move three in stables but the rest are going to have to be left in the wet," Ms Greer said. 

Ms Greer said the recent rainfall has meant there is a fair bit of water across the paddock. 

She said Lower Mountain Rd usually goes under water with enough rain. 

"Once we get this next dollop of rain that will probably happen," she said. 

If the road goes under, it will impact the condition of the horses and may even cause injury. 

"They are likely to get injuries and their feet will get affected," she said. 

"You have also go the potential for illness."

This coming volunteer riding has been cancelled. 

"If we had our undercover arena it would have been different, we would have been able to ride still," she said. 

Riding for Disabled Hervey Bay has continues to raise money for this much-needed facility. 

"It is a slow process," Mr Greer said. 

