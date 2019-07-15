HOSPICE HOLD-UP: Council seeks more info before funding

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has delayed voting on funding for the region's new hospice, saying they need more information before approving any financial sum.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has delayed voting on funding for the region's new hospice, saying they need more information before approving any financial sum. KatarzynaBialasiewicz

NO DECISION has been made on the funding for the Fraser Coast's new hospice as the item continues to lie on the council's table.

During a confidential motion as last month's council meeting, Fraser Coast councillors delayed voting on approving funding for the $7 million development and instead opted to leave it on the table awaiting further information.

Councillor Denis Chapman was not present due to declaring a conflict of interest on the motion.

The six-bed hospice, which will be one of the region's first treatment centres to provide palliative care outside hospitals, was announced in March in the leadup to the Federal Election by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will approach the project with the Federal Government and the Hospice Association to provide funding and available land.

Cr Chapman, who is a member of the Fraser Coast Hospice Association committee, said the new centre would take pressure off the current hospital system.

"At the moment we have no palliative care in the region where people can die with dignity,” Cr Chapman said.

"Hospitals are designed to save lives and put people back on the street.

"The idea of a hospice is that people know their days are numbered.

"They can go into an environment where they know they will be cared for.”

It is understood the $7 million hospice will provide 24-hour care.

In March, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt told the Chronicle specialist care for terminally ill patients was a major issue on the Fraser Coast.

"The special care needs required for a terminal patient can be complicated and often not available at home, which results in people ending up in hospital,” Mr Pitt said.

"Partnerships with the local education sector will mean many allied health, nursing or personal carer students can do placements at the hospice.”