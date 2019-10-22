Coast hospital ‘angels’ feature in new book

Hervey Bay author Mimi Emmanuel has written a book about her experience at Maryborough Hospital after she broke her back in three places.

UNABLE to move and in constant pain, Mimi Emmanuel says "angels" at Maryborough and Hervey Bay Hospitals came to her rescue.

Describing the moment she burst two vertebrae in her lower back after falling from a horse earlier this year, Mimi said it was like "something out of this world".

"I got these tremendous surges of electricity through my back," she said.

"I thought I was going to die, my back was just on fire."

It's a fall which still haunts her daughter, Sunrise, today.

Holding her mother, without a phone on her, Sunrise began screaming at the top of her lungs in the hopes neighbours would hear.

From Hervey Bay Hospital, Mimi eventually ended up at Maryborough Hospital and spent months needing constant care.

"Everyone at the hospital was absolutely gorgeous," Mimi said.

"It honestly felt like special treatment but it was just how they were treating everyone.

"When I got friends visiting all I said is 'they are so beautiful', these people they are angels from heaven."

Mimi said the staff got her moving again with some "gentle pushing"

"They gently pushed me and pushed me and nudged me and nudged me - so initially it was wriggle your toes, lift your arms," she said.

"I went from not being able to move in bed for four weeks and another three weeks later they got me standing."

Already a published author, Mimi decided to write a book about her experience.

"I wanted to say thank you to the hospital because they were fabulous," she said.

Mimi spoke about her experience on the People of Purpose podcast and promised every listener would receive a free download of her book.

"All of us have a story and your story creates a legacy and you try to make it the best yours can be," she said.

Mimi's book will be available in print soon and can be found on her website.