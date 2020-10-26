Hospital becomes battleground in Maryborough election

AS THE 2020 Queensland election draws closer, LNP candidate Denis Chapman has made bold claims and promises about Maryborough Hospital.

He said current doctor and nurse to patient ratios remained inadequate under Labor and flagged fears over the future of the hospital and the risk of downgraded services as the focus switched to funding the new hospital at Bundaberg.

“In my investigations into the present situation locally, I find that there is a shortfall of about 100 beds between the two Fraser Coast hospitals,” Mr Chapman said.

“In the newly renovated Emergency Department in Maryborough there is a six-bed short-term unit, but once again no patient has been treated there because there is not the correct doctor, nurse, staff ratio to safely treat patients.”

Mr Chapman said if he was elected, he would fight to keep current medical services at Maryborough Hospital and would like to see a medical inpatient unit for acute patients and a high dependency unit.

“The LNP leader Deb Frecklington has made a commitment to employ more doctors and nurses, 4500 across the state and I will be fighting for Maryborough to get its fair share of those,” Mr Chapman said.

“The LNP has committed $300 million additional funds to fix that surgery backlog and to improve the health service delivery to this electorate.”

Incumbent Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders took issue with Mr Chapman’s comments, labelling them as “scare mongering” and “desperate.”

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

“What is worrying me is the alarming stories he is putting out,” Mr Saunders said.

When asked about plans to down grade the Maryborough Hospital, Mr Saunders said “why would we downgrade it,” noting the recent emergency department upgrade, the return of a pathology unit and CAT scanner.

Mr Saunders said the ALP had plans to upgrade the hospital with a new car park, new roof and increasing the number of doctors.

He said Maryborough Hospital would need such upgrades to keep up with the new industries coming to the heritage city such as new rail works at Downer EDI.

Mr Chapman also took issue with the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union, claiming the union had been spreading lies about the LNP cutting hospital staff.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union has been contacted for a response to Mr Chapman’s statement and a response will be published when received.

Queensland Health has been contacted for comment and a reponse will be published when received.