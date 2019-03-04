HOSPITAL: Beds double in Bay's Clinical Decisions Unit

NEW UNIT: Clinical Director Emeka Nwufoh and Nurse Unit Manager Bernadette Schmidt at the new Clinical Decisions Unit in Hervey Bay.

NEW UNIT: Clinical Director Emeka Nwufoh and Nurse Unit Manager Bernadette Schmidt at the new Clinical Decisions Unit in Hervey Bay. Cody Fox

TODAY another chapter begins at Hervey Bay Hospital as the new Clinic Decisions Unit officially opens its doors.

The hospital's former CDU had 12 beds, but as of today that figure will double to 24.

The unit is on the second floor of the new $44.6m building which was officially opened last month, with the emergency department on the ground floor.

Peter Heath, the hospital's director of infrastructure, said the upgrade was aimed at taking pressure off the city's emergency department.

He said the new building and additional beds would ensure Hervey Bay had the medical infrastructure it needed as the city's population continued to grow.

"The building will stand ready for the next 10 years for growth in Hervey Bay,” he said.

The former CDU and emergency department will undergo renovations before being re-purposed.

"The old ED and old CDU is 25 years old. It certainly needs a renovation,” Mr Heath said.

"We're going to make it ready for future patient services.”

Hervey Bay Hospital's clinical director of emergency medicine Emeka Nwufoh said while the concept of the CDU wasn't new, the infrastructure was.

"Just as we've used it before, it's one of the key areas we have within the emergency department that enables us to flow patients who require further processing and further treatment for a short duration in time and hopefully shorten their length of stay in hospital,” Dr Nwufoh said.

"Primarily it helps to de-congest the emergency department so we can further respond to emergencies more efficiently.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Peta Jamieson said the opening of the new CDU was an important milestone for Hervey Bay Hospital, with building capacity part of the strategic plan.