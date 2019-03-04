Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW UNIT: Clinical Director Emeka Nwufoh and Nurse Unit Manager Bernadette Schmidt at the new Clinical Decisions Unit in Hervey Bay.
NEW UNIT: Clinical Director Emeka Nwufoh and Nurse Unit Manager Bernadette Schmidt at the new Clinical Decisions Unit in Hervey Bay. Cody Fox
News

HOSPITAL: Beds double in Bay's Clinical Decisions Unit

Carlie Walker
by
4th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY another chapter begins at Hervey Bay Hospital as the new Clinic Decisions Unit officially opens its doors.

The hospital's former CDU had 12 beds, but as of today that figure will double to 24.

The unit is on the second floor of the new $44.6m building which was officially opened last month, with the emergency department on the ground floor.

Peter Heath, the hospital's director of infrastructure, said the upgrade was aimed at taking pressure off the city's emergency department.

He said the new building and additional beds would ensure Hervey Bay had the medical infrastructure it needed as the city's population continued to grow.

"The building will stand ready for the next 10 years for growth in Hervey Bay,” he said.

The former CDU and emergency department will undergo renovations before being re-purposed.

"The old ED and old CDU is 25 years old. It certainly needs a renovation,” Mr Heath said.

"We're going to make it ready for future patient services.”

Hervey Bay Hospital's clinical director of emergency medicine Emeka Nwufoh said while the concept of the CDU wasn't new, the infrastructure was.

"Just as we've used it before, it's one of the key areas we have within the emergency department that enables us to flow patients who require further processing and further treatment for a short duration in time and hopefully shorten their length of stay in hospital,” Dr Nwufoh said.

"Primarily it helps to de-congest the emergency department so we can further respond to emergencies more efficiently.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Peta Jamieson said the opening of the new CDU was an important milestone for Hervey Bay Hospital, with building capacity part of the strategic plan.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WHOOPING COUGH: Where the most cases have been confirmed

    premium_icon WHOOPING COUGH: Where the most cases have been confirmed

    Health WHOOPING cough is on the rise in Queensland - and we’re due for an outbreak. Here's how many cases have been confirmed in each health district.

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
    Historical home owned by region's second mayor now sold

    premium_icon Historical home owned by region's second mayor now sold

    News Many groups had come through to admire the home.

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:15 PM
    HISTORICAL: Homes tell of M'boro's pioneer past

    premium_icon HISTORICAL: Homes tell of M'boro's pioneer past

    News The building and its grounds have periodically gone on display.

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:15 PM
    Why sex workers feel unsafe in Qld

    premium_icon Why sex workers feel unsafe in Qld

    Politics This sex worker says QLD's laws are paternalistic and condescending