Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID measures

WIDE Bay’s hospital chiefs will limit visitor numbers and use a “drive-through” testing service at Maryborough Hospital after a confirmed COVID-19 case on the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Health yesterday confirmed a patient at Hervey Bay Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

It is the second confirmed case in the Wide Bay region, coming a week after a Bundaberg woman was confirmed to have the virus.

In a statement, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said they would be increasing the number of "contactless consultations” through telehealth technology to minimise the spread of the virus.

A “drive-through” testing service will be set up at Maryborough Hospital and visitor limits of one person per patient will be put in place.

A WBHHS spokeswoman said abuse towards staff needed to stop as more people present at fever clinics.

“We will not tolerate violence, aggression or verbal abuse towards our staff, who are providing the best possible health service to our community,” the spokeswoman said.

“There is no need for our community to panic.”

The spokeswoman said people could help play their part by practicing good hygiene, not shaking hands or touching their face, nose or mouth, staying at home if they were unwell and avoiding contact with others who were sick.

“We all have a role to play in protecting vulnerable people in our community,” the spokeswoman said.