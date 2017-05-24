HOSPITAL CLOGGING: 50% of patients could go to GP

Fraser Coast hospitals are being clogged up by people with minor injuries, like the common cold or the flu.

Last month there were 4541 people who came into Hervey Bay Hospital and Maryborough Hospital and of those, more than half did not need to be there.

Of those, 2312 were classified as either Category 4 or 5, meaning their symptoms were non-urgent or not immediately life-threatening.

This trend has remained consistent this year across the region for this year.

From January to May 17, there were 20,651 patients at hospital in Fraser Coast, Maryborough and Bundaberg with a sickness that didn't require going to the emergency department.

Hervey Bay GP Dr Shaun Rudd said that from his experience, difficulty in accessing information on health care available was a reason of why people came into emergency departments with minor injuries.

"Across our region many people may still think of the Emergency Department as their first port of call for a range of medical conditions," Dr Rudd said.

"Even if you can't access a local GP or after hours doctor there are a number of options available."

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN has launched website rightplacerighttime.com.au which aims to guide people

