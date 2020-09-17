Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There has been another case of COVID-19 linked to the Ipswich Hospital after a health care worker tested positive.
There has been another case of COVID-19 linked to the Ipswich Hospital after a health care worker tested positive.
Breaking

Hospital cluster grows as health care worker infected

by Janelle Miles, John Farmer
17th Sep 2020 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A health care worker at the Ipswich Hospital is the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Queensland and at least the eight at that facility.

The man aged in his 60s is a close contact of a confirmed case and was on his 10th day of quarantine when diagnosed.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said because the worker was in quarantine, he posed no risk of community transmission.

"If we manage to only have causes from these clusters in quarantine, then we will ultimately end these clusters," he said.

Mr Miles said there had been a significant increase in the number of people getting tested, with 11,643 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 27 active cases in Queensland.

People lining up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hunt
People lining up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hunt

It comes as Mr Miles claimed Prime Minister Scott Morrison had orchestrated a deliberate strategy to bring down the Palaszczuk Government.

He said that would explain the Prime Minister's fixation on Queensland and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"(The LNP) is determined to bring us and our government down," Mr Miles said.

"That's why there is this focus on Queensland.

Originally published as Hospital cluster grows as health care worker infected

coronavirus ipswich hospital

Just In

    100-year-old man beats COVID

    100-year-old man beats COVID
    • 17th Sep 2020 12:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles said PM’s ongoing criticism of Queensland’s restrictions was proof that he was 'determined to tear down' the Premier.

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        IN COURT: 103 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 103 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        ‘Left in dark’: Land deal fuels fears for Straddie’s future

        Premium Content ‘Left in dark’: Land deal fuels fears for Straddie’s future

        Property Tensions over lack of transparency in North Stradbroke land deal