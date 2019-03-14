Hospital group leading the way as Wide Bay's top donors

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES: Red Cross Blood Service community relations officer Jacinta Jeffrey, Hervey Bay nurse Shannon Seeger and WBHHS public health unit director Margaret Young receive the trophy after more than 1000 blood donations last year.

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES: Red Cross Blood Service community relations officer Jacinta Jeffrey, Hervey Bay nurse Shannon Seeger and WBHHS public health unit director Margaret Young receive the trophy after more than 1000 blood donations last year. Blake Antrobus

FROM having the needle inserted into her arm to seeing blood be transfused to patients, Shannon Seeger knows her efforts are helping save lives.

The Hervey Bay nurse is one of hundreds of donors within the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service who donated blood and plasma to patients in need last year.

Collectively, the organisation's 351 blood and plasma donors helped save 1055 lives last year through the Red Cross Blood Service's Red25 program.

Yesterday, the group was presented a trophy by the Blood Service for being among the top five donors in the Wide Bay region.

The achievement is particularly special for Ms Seeger, who also oversees the administration of blood to patients in dire need of a transfusion.

"Not a lot of people actually get to see it go to the patient, I'm lucky enough to be one of those nurses... who get to see the positive effects it has on their health care,” Ms Seeger said.

"It's life-saving - you don't know how life-saving it is until you need it.”

Ms Seeger, who has been giving blood since she was 17, donated 14 times and gave plasma every two weeks during 2018.

"I have a rare blood type so that drives me to give the blood,” she said.

"So when I see a rare blood type come in that's the same as mine I think 'Oh, that could have been me'.

"It's very humbling, it makes me teary thinking about it because it's just so important to those patients.”

This year, the WBHHS plans to break its record of saving 1350 lives this year.

Blood Service spokeswoman Jacinta Jeffrey said it was commendable of the employees to do something special for those in need.

"One in three people will need blood in their lifetime - the chances are they could be your workmate, neighbour or family member,” she said.

"Donating blood takes only one hour and is an easy way to help cancer patients, surgical and trauma patients, new mothers and babies, people with immune disorders and many others.”