St Stephens Hervey Bay closing to visitors
News

Hospital close doors to increase patient safety

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
A FRASER COAST hospital will close their doors to visitors from 11.59pm Friday 27 March to keep patients and staff safe.

St Stephen's Private Hospital Hervey Bay  announced that from 11.59 pm Friday 27 March St Stephen's will be closed to visitors. 

Only pre-approved, prearranged visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

These include one parent per paediatric patient, one carer per patient as appropriate (dementia, patients with disabilities etc), palliative care visitors, discharge planning by appointment, patients with appointments with specialists will be allowed entry, outpatient appointments for I-MED (eg X-ray and MRI) and Sullivan Nicolaides.

In a statement on their website the hospital said if you fall into the above categories and they have your next of kin details you do not need to call ahead for pre-approval.

The collection of patient belongings (i.e. clothes for washing) can be co-ordinated through the Ward and be available to pick up from the Main Entrance.

The delivery of clean clothes or a care pack can be made at the Main Entrance to the hospital.

The hospital said they understand this arrangement will cause some distress, however their dedicated teams are doing their best to keep everyone safe and well.

coronavirus fraser coast health st stephen's hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle

