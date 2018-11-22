Hospital mosaic honors gift of life from organ donors

GIFT OF LIFE: Robin Crase, Lynn Crase, Keith Green and Jill Green are parents of donors who gave their organs to patients in dire need of transplants. A mosaic art tribute was unveiled at the Hervey Bay Hospital to honour the donors' legacy.

GIFT OF LIFE: Robin Crase, Lynn Crase, Keith Green and Jill Green are parents of donors who gave their organs to patients in dire need of transplants. A mosaic art tribute was unveiled at the Hervey Bay Hospital to honour the donors' legacy. Blake Antrobus

NEARLY 26 years ago Keith and Jill Green lost their 18-year-old son Jason in a tragic accident.

A selfless decision to become an organ donor meant that within hours of his death, Jason had saved the lives of at least three people in dire need of a transplant.

The Greens were among the honorary attendees at the unveiling of a new ceramic artwork commemorating the lives of donors and their families at the Hervey Bay Hospital yesterday.

The artwork was developed by Brisbane-based international artist Jane Du Rand and organised by Donate Life.

For the Greens, it's a fitting tribute to Jason's life and legacy as an organ donor.

"It was very hard as we sat with him for more than 17 hours before his life support was switched off,” Keith said.

"But his wish made the next step very easy for us.

"An 11-year-old boy and 42-year-old man got his liver and heart respectively and they needed the transplant urgently.

"We feel very honoured to be a part of the process and it's very comforting to know he was helping someone else out.”

Lynn and Robin Crase, who lost their daughter Jean in 2012, said they hoped the artwork would inspire families to have discussions about organ donation.

The Crases said Jean's foresight in choosing to donate her organs meant her kidneys ended up saving the lives of two people who were "still going strong”.

"It's a hard discussion to have with anyone,” Robin said.

"With Jean, she was always involved in the community and was what you'd call a 'giving person'.

"So we were able to consider her wishes and what she wanted done with her organs.”

About 13 other Queensland public hospitals from the Gold Coast to Cairns have permanently installed mosaic art tributes to honour donors and their families.

Queensland organ donors have given more than 5,000 precious gifts of life since transplantation records began in 1989.

DonateLife says 1675 lives were changed by 510 deceased and 273 living organ donors and their families last year.