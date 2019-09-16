Hospital rocks the kindness journey

Spreading some joy with the family's painted rocks at the Maryborough Base Hospital's Kindness Rock garden was Marney Smith and seven-month-old Molly.

Spreading some joy with the family's painted rocks at the Maryborough Base Hospital's Kindness Rock garden was Marney Smith and seven-month-old Molly. Boni Holmes

ROCKING out the kindness messages are Maryborough Base Hospital's staff and patients.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has joined the latest craze opening a Kindness Rock garden on the hospital grounds. Wide Bay Mental Health and Specialised Services educator Susan Webster said it was appropriate timing being RUOK? week.

The Kindness Rock Project was started by Megan Murphy in 2015 who wrote "You've got this" on a rock and left it on a beach in America. After a friend found it, she started leaving behind more rocks with inspirational messages.

"The Kindness Rocks projects believes that the right word at the right point in time can change a life or save a life," Ms Webster said.

Most rocks at the garden have been painted by staff and members of the public.

INSPIRED: Staff and the public celebrate the opening of the Maryborough Base Hospital's Kindness Rock garden. Boni Holmes

WBHHS nurse unit manager for unit 3 Leisa Jackson said it was an activity in which dementia patients and their families could be involved.

"A lot of our older patients love their arts and crafts and gives them something to feel wellful - to make them feel like they are part of the community," Ms Jackson said.

"We get a lot of our family members come in and this is an activity they can do together."

Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary members are also supporting the initiative with funding to buy rocks, pens and paint.

"Anything that uplifts people is something to support," MHA member Barb Hovard said.

"We will support them in any way we can."

Each ward has received a starter kit. WBHHS acting nurse unit manager Theresa Johnson said they could get the kits out any time for clients.

Maryborough Base Hospital opens a Kindness Rock garden. Boni Holmes

"If clients are having trouble resting or sleeping, they can paint rocks and put little messages on them and it is part of their rehab," Ms Johnson said.

"It is an activity that can help fill their time in and something meaningful and purposeful to take with them or leave behind for others to enjoy," Ms Johnson said.

Mum Marney Smith dropped into the hospital with a bag of rocks her family has painted.

"We love painting together as a family - it is things our kids love to do," Mrs Smith said.

"We are just trying to spread some kindness and some joy to some people in the community."

Ms Webster said they would like the community to leave painted rocks to inspire others.

"It is a tool to engage in recovery," she said.