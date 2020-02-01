Hospital security guards ‘punched, spat on’

A man has faced court after he assaulted two security guards at Redland Hospital.

A PATIENT who launched a terrifying assault on two hospital security guards was suffering a “serious psychiatric episode” at the time, a court has heard.

Jessie Gregory Ernest Maddox, 38, was an involuntary patient at Redland Hospital when he attacked two guards who tried to stop him leaving the unit on May 23, 2018.

The court heard Maddox punched one guard in the face, spitting food in his face, then kicked the second guard in the chest while threatening to “kill their families and slit their throats”.

The former Amberley man, who had spent 17 months in jail awaiting his court date, faced Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 21 charges ranging from common assault down to fare evasion.

Maddox was also convicted of stealing a car from a driver in the hospital carpark.

The court heard that two months after the assault, Maddox was involved in another incident at the hospital when he flagged down a driver in the carpark on July 18.

After refusing to give him a lift to the train station, the car owner was left bruised when Maddox pushed him out of the vehicle and drove away.

The court was told that Maddox had a history scattered with “gratuitous violence” including five different assault charges on police officers over the years.

In the background though, defence barrister Kate Juhasz said the father of one child had been dealing with a tragic and abusive upbringing that had left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ms Juhasz said Maddox had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, that he had no recall of the hospital event and had just fallen short of the mental health defence because he was not “deprived of capacity”.

“I’m aware that he was on bail for this offending, but he really is in a special category of persons,” she said.

“He’s got a severe illness that was in play throughout the entire offending.”

Judge Suzanne Sheridan weighed up the progress Maddox had made in jail and his desire to do better for his six-year-old daughter.

She said that continuing Maddox’s rehabilitation and supervision would be the best outcome for him and the community.

“It is clear from your criminal history that if you don’t continue your regime then you are at risk to the community, and a great risk of continuing to cause harm to innocent (people),” she said.

Maddox was released from jail and given three years’ probation. – NewsRegional

*If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Headspace on 1800 650 890 or Lifeline on 13 11 14