WORKPLACE SCUFFLE: The 46-year-old Warwick man said the fight was the result of two years of unresolved conflict. Picture: file
Crime

Hospital warden sacked for fight with co-worker

Jessica Paul
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 7:05 AM
A WARWICK Hospital warden was fired when two years of "brewing animosity" spilt over into a physical fight with his colleague.

On June 1 in the hospital's theatre ward, Kevin Scott McLennan confronted his co-worker over a complaint the other man made to management.

McLennan, 46, "lost restraint" and shoved his colleague and the two ended up in a "scuffle" on the floor, which took a third co-worker to break up.

The court heard a complaint about the fight was submitted to Queensland Health, and McLennan was subsequently sacked.

Neither man was injured in the fight.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said her client's actions were driven by a "long history of unresolved antagonism" between the two men.

A three-page petition signed by Warwick Hospital employees as a show of support for McLennan was submitted, and Magistrate Julian Noud said it was a "shame" to see the man before the court.

McLennan pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was given a one-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

