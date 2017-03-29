Hospitals on alert, stocked up on medical supplies for storm

AS RAIN from Cyclone Debbie pours down on the Fraser Coast, beds are filled in the region's hospitals.

Babies may be born and surgeries will take place as business continues as per normal in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

But the hospitals have prepared for the damage and disruption that may come as a response to the storm.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Disaster Management Team has organised a plan in case of an emergency.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said one way they had prepared was by stocking up on vital medical supplies.

"I'd like to reassure the community that extensive preparations have already been under way for several days to ensure we're ready to meet the challenges the weather may present to us," Mr Pennington said.

"We've already ordered in extra stocks and supplies, tested generators across the region, and gone over our preparation check lists, which are well drilled from our previous experiences."

He asks for people to be patient during this unpredictable time.

"However, there will always be some things we can't control, such as road closures and the impact this will have on staff being able to attend work and patients being able to attend appointments or procedures.

"For this reason, we may have to cancel some appointments, clinics or procedures, and we ask for people's patience and understanding should this happen.

"We appreciate this will cause some inconvenience, but we have to prioritise the safety of staff and patients at all times."

Mr Pennington also asked for patients who have to cancel an appointment to notify the relevant department. WBHHS would continue to update the community through media and social media.