Hospitals to benefit when NBN rolls out on Fraser Coast

FRASER Coast hospitals are set to benefit when NBN rolls out in the region next year.

The offered Telehealth service is especially going to see an impact from the improved connectivity, a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson says.

More and more people are starting to use Teleheath which connects patients to specialists through telecommunications, sort of like a video call.

In 2015, there were 1829 appointments through Telehealth on the Fraser Coast which includes Maryborough Hospital, Hervey Bay Hospital and Fraser Coast Mental Health Services.

Last year, that figure climbed to 2249 appointments.

The WBHHS spokesperson said there was hope that the introduction of NBN would provide cost effective options for increased capacity and higher reliability.

"The NBN will also enable more areas to offer improved Telehealth capability and Medical Imaging departments will be able to process their images more quickly," they said.

"Better networks will also enable further improvements to Telehealth services, reduce the duplication of information and allow authorised staff to access information from any location."

The spokesperson noted the hospitals already do have a reliable, high quality data service but the NBN would just be an improvement on top of that.

WBHHS envisions for Telehealth to become more of an everyday service in the upcoming years.

Here are some of specialists that patients can access through Telehealth at Hervey Bay and Maryborough: