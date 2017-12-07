Menu
Hot and sticky weather expected to last

It's going to be a hot and sticky few days!
Amy Formosa
THE hot and sticky weather we've been having on the Fraser Coast isn't going anywhere soon.

Above average maximum temperatures are forecast for Hervey Bay until Saturday with a steamy 31 degrees, which is two degrees hotter than usual for this time of the year.

In Maryborough it's a similar story with tops of 33 degrees over the next couple of days.

The average is 31 degrees in the Heritage City this time of the year.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Jim Richardson said the hot and sticky weather was due to moisture in the air, bringing the humidity up.

There is also north easterly offshore winds until tomorrow.

We can only hope for possible showers over the weekend.

Mr Richardson said the Fraser Coast was on the edge of the wet weather more likely further south.

Our best chance for showers is late Sunday.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather fraser coast wet weather

