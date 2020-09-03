Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Jay Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Jay Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Offbeat

Hot property: Coast’s 30 sexiest real estate agents

Matty Holdsworth
Nadja Fleet
3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast: home to hot weather, hot property and hot real estate agents.

But a national competition which named Australia's sexiest real estate agents has snubbed the Coast, with no local agents being included.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The competition, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents, run on Instagram page (@australias_sexiest_agents), did not check out the Sunshine Coast.

So the Sunshine Coast Daily has come up with its own lighthearted hot property list.

It includes a veteran of the Australian Defence Force, a former professional ballerina, multiple award winners and gun surfing identities.

Let us know what you think. If there's anyone who was left off who catches your eye, comment below.

Coast couple add super penthouse to property portfolio

Next few years crucial to Coast's transport future

More Stories

australias sexiest real estate agent sunshine coast hotlist sunshine coast property sunshine coast property market
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wild horse hazard: Six crashes and counting

        Premium Content Wild horse hazard: Six crashes and counting

        Environment ‘I didn’t have time to react’

        BREAKING: Woman suffers neck injury in Bay crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Woman suffers neck injury in Bay crash

        Breaking Paramedics are treating people on scene

        • 3rd Sep 2020 1:05 PM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        WATCH: Hoons filmed tearing up the beach for 30 minutes

        Premium Content WATCH: Hoons filmed tearing up the beach for 30 minutes

        Crime Fury continues to grow over reckless, dangerous behaviour at Teewah Beach, south of...