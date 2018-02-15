LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

THEY'RE the homes we all dream about living in.

Take a look at some of the million dollar mansions that have sold and are yet to sell on the Fraser Coast including a property complete with it's own private marina.

OCEAN FRONT MANSION

Pelican Avenue Booral

The property was snapped up by a Sydney buyer in October 2015 for a $2.135 million.

The property on Pelican Ave, featuring a stunning pool, was snapped up by a Sydney buyer in October 2015 for a $2.135 million. Carter Cooper Realty

The property has a private deep water marina, a pontoon to moor the boat, and slipway.

According to RP Data, this is highest sale of a residential property on the Fraser Coast.

TREE HOUSE HIDDEN SANCTUARY

Dundowran Beach - address available on request

$1.1 million to $1.25 million.

Named the tree house, the seclusion makes this exquisite home a hidden sanctuary.

A stunning indoor pool at the Dundowran Beach home in a hidden sanctuary. It is on the market for $1.1 million to $1.25 million. realestate.com

The Dundowran Beach property is positioned on about four acres.

The seclusion may suit a recluse but the home is an entertainer's delight with a large open plan area on the upper level opening on to a generous veranda.

Other features include a wet bar, media room, a master suite opening on to the veranda and an indoor heated pool which feels like a rainforest spring with full glass walls.

There is an outdoor entertaining terrace and the acreage is a mix of well established tropical garden and open space.

OLD MUNDUBBERA HOSPITAL TURNED MANSION

The former Mundubbera Hospital turned Victorian-style Burrum River mansion is on the market for $1.7 million.

The home which is at least 95 years old after opening as a hospital in 1923, has been transformed into a grand Queenslander.

The house has 4.26m ceilings, glowing polished Fraser Island pine timber floors and vee jay walls with a restored picture rail.

The former hospital has been turned into a stunning Victorian-style Queenslander. Contributed

The mansion features six bedrooms upstairs with French doors leading onto a verandah and three bathrooms, a main bedroom with ensuite, dressing room and nursery.

There are two bedrooms downstairs with a bathroom, second kitchen, multiple living areas, cyclone proof safe room and an outdoor in-ground pool.

The Burrum River property is situated on 232 acres. Contributed

The home is on 232 acres, has three dams and rainwater tanks.

PURE LUXURY OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN

10 Edgewater Crt, Craignish.

The property sold through Carter Cooper Realty for $1.4 million in 2016.

The million dollar property has panoramic ocean views designed for sophisticated entertaining in style.

This home of architectural excellence and individuality has to be arguably one of Hervey Bay's finest properties, with living spread out over three levels, the total area of the home is over 900sqm.