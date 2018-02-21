Hot rods, custom cars shine up for event

SHOW AND SHINE: The Hot Rod and Custom Car Show is held on Easter Sunday at the Maryborough showground.

IT'S nearly that time of the year where car enthusiasts unite for the Conrodders Hot Rod and Customs Hervey Bay Inc annual North Coast Campout.

The four-day event, held at the Maryborough showground, is expected to host more than 200 cars over the Easter long weekend.

Spokesman Patrick Goodall said the highlight of the event was the Hot Rod and Custom Car Show held on Easter Sunday.

"The North Coast Campout is growing each year and is constantly growing as word spreads throughout the Hot Rod community about how great the event is," Mr Goodall said.

There will be every car you can think of, American, British, Australian, classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles.

"Entrants come from Brisbane, Northern New South Wales, we had people from Townsville and out west from Toowoomba and Dalby."

Mr Goodall said the public was welcome to enter the car show which will give entrants a chance to take home a prize.

"They can turn up from 7am and there's a special gate for entrants," he said.

"It's a gold coin donation for the car and driver and any passengers pay the $5 general admission.

"There's a prize for the top ten cars, which are voted on by the public, and the top five motorcycles."

For those keen to dress up, Mr Goodall said the success of last year's pin-up competition meant it will run again.

"We ran that for the first time last year and it was very successful, so there'll be another pin up competition this year which anyone can enter," he said.

"There will be prizes for people who are voted the best dressed."

Mr Goodall said money raised through entry fees and raffle tickets will go to the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge.

Visit facebook.com/ConroddersHerveyBay or phone Patrick on 0410 077 899.

SHOW AND SHINE

WHAT: Conrodders Hot Rod and Custom Car Show

WHEN: Sunday, April 1, from 9am to noon.

WHERE: Maryborough Showground, Bruce Hwy, Maryborough

COST: $5 for adults, free entry for children