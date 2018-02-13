Menu
Hot sticky weather isn't going anywhere soon

Generic hot weather photo. Contributed
Amy Formosa
by

GET used to the hot and humid weather we're experiencing on the Fraser Coast because it's set to stick around for at least another week.

The maximum temperatures have been hitting 31 degrees in Hervey Bay and 34-35 degrees in Maryborough but the humidity makes is feel a couple of degrees hotter.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Anabelle Ford said the humid weather would remain for the next week, with a slight drop over the weekend before returning again on Monday.

"The weekend won't be quite as humid,” she said.

"There are hot northerly winds coming off the ocean heating all along the east coast.”

She said the humidity also meant night times were warmer.

So when can we expect a cooler change?

Ms Ford said it was too early to tell how long this humid weather would last.

