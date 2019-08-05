Hot tips for hopeful tenants in tight vacancy areas

TIPS FOR RENTERS: Following Maryborough topping Queensland for the June quarter in rental demand, Ray White's local property manager Teanne Schellbach has shared her top tips.

TIPS FOR RENTERS: Following Maryborough topping Queensland for the June quarter in rental demand, Ray White's local property manager Teanne Schellbach has shared her top tips. Boni Holmes

WOULD-BE tenants on the Fraser Coast are battling big demand for a small number of available homes for rent.

Just when Hervey Bay's rental vacancy rate softened slightly, the Maryborough market topped Queensland for the highest demand last quarter leaving the region one of the tightest rental markets in the state.

Ray White Maryborough property manager Teanne Schellbach said within the past week she had processed up to 15 applications for one property.

"At the moment I can get from 20-30 people at a viewing, depending on the house,” she said.

"Its pretty common to get around 10 applications for a single rental.

"Three-four bedroom homes are the most popular while units move a little slower but still get applications.

"The best things to do are turn up on time, look presentable - for example wear shoes and a shirt and have all your information handy so you can fill out the application then and there and we can process it quicker.”

Ms Schellbach explained tenants in two-three bedroom houses could expect to pay upwards of about $290 in the Heritage City.

In seaside towns like Maaroom or Poona, tenants could expect to pay slightly less.

"Even at the moment we are able to advertise rentals for higher rent than previously because there is interest generated thanks to the tight market,” Ms Schellbach said.

"Another tip is that for personal references we don't accept family members.”

Harcourts Hervey Bay senior property manager Gail Schott said houses were hot property while units moved with less enthusiasm.

"I had four houses in Toogoom we rented out within a week,” she said.

"Renters seem to be more desperate for properties as a priority rather than location.

"A big problem for us lately is people saying they 'don't remember' their previous addresses on their rental applications.

"Giving us the wrong information does not help you. Be as honest and upfront as you can be.”

Raine and Horne Hervey Bay property manager Debra Hornbuckle said the market changed every month but June's vacancy rate was indicative of job intakes.

"In June there is a lot of turnover for employment particularly in the medical and government fields and we will usually see a change in the vacancy rate when it drops considerably,” she said.

"Ideally a prospective tenant would have their 100 points of ID, income statements, rental history and references ready when they begin the application process.

"We also advise prospective tenants to drive past the address to see if it is an area they are comfortable with.

"We are finding in Urraween close to the school and hospital, houses can rent for $450-$480 while Dundowran Beach can get up to $700.”