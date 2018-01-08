Hot week ahead on the Coast

THE hot weather is here to stay but if you think it's uncomfortable here, spare a thought for your southern friends and family.

While it's expected to stay above 30 degrees on the Fraser Coast this week, we won't be hit with a record-breaking heat wave like Sydney where some suburbs recorded 47.3 degrees at the weekend.

Luckily, the mercury is expected to peak at 32 in Maryborough and 31 in Hervey Bay for the rest of the week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a steady breeze could make it feel even cooler.

"A weak ridge is bringing north to north easterly winds from the west which is keeping it a bit cooler," forecaster Annabelle Ford said.

"It's much cooler than some parts of Australia but far hotter than areas such as Melbourne and Adelaide."