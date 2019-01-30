Menu
Patrick John Baggett pleaded guilty to kicking a Caloundra accommodation manager in the stomach, and wilful damage after smashing a door.
Patrick John Baggett pleaded guilty to kicking a Caloundra accommodation manager in the stomach, and wilful damage after smashing a door. FILE
Hotel guest 'collapses' woman's stomach in brutal assault

Amber Hooker
30th Jan 2019 2:49 PM
A HOTEL manager's stomach collapsed when a guest kicked her to the ground as she investigated guests' complaints of a disturbance.

Patrick John Baggett threatened to fight the woman and another Downton Guest House visitor when they confronted him.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard in fear, the woman tried to lock him out of the room, but Baggett kicked her in the stomach and caused her to immediately "crumple to the ground", and stay down.

She then saw the defendant smash a door window with a glass ashtray, before he left the North St, Caloundra hotel.

Police soon found Baggett intoxicated at the rear of the nearby Woolworths.

Baggett pleaded guilty to wilful damage, and assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance for the offences the night of August 15.

"I don't know if you have read the victim impact statement, but it doesn't make for good reading," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

"'Physically, socially and psychologically impacted', that's the standard writings of a person that's been assaulted in circumstances where... it was certainly unprovoked.

"'Significant injury to abdomen, soreness, found the stomach was collapsed'... on that point the doctor's statement says there was no acute injury of internal organs."

Defence lawyer Neale Tobin told the court his client had no similar offending but his criminal history included nuisance charges.

"On the day in question he was intoxicated, he had also taken medication including a fairly strong opiate," he said.

He told the court Baggett had been "distressed" as both his elderly parents were suffering from cancer, and though he has little memory of the night he was "genuinely sorry and disgusted by his actions".

Mr Stjernqvist accepted the behaviour was out of character, but said Baggett's offending was very serious, his intoxication was "voluntary" and the circumstances were no excuse.

"No one is expected to put up with that behaviour, where that person, the victim was assisting everyone at the guest house, including you," he said.

Baggett was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for the assault, and a concurrent two months' for wilful damage suspended wholly for an operational period of 18 months.

He was ordered to pay the victim $500 for pain and suffering.

