Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel was held up in an armed robbery at 4am this morning. Carlie Walker

TWO men who held up a Maryborough hotel at gunpoint this morning are on the run from police.

Police have confirmed the men made off with cash after using a tomahawk and a gun during an armed robbery at the Old Sydney Hotel about 4am.

The hotel on the corner of Richmond and Ellena streets was open at the time of the robbery.

More to come.