Hotel staff found the drug ice inside patron's lost wallet

HAVING his lost wallet end up in the hands of hotel staff on June 2 didn't play in Shawn Alexander Hardie's favour.

Inside the wallet was .1g of the drug ice and staff at the Scarness venue notified police.

Hardie, 47, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to possessing the dangerous drug.

The court heard Hardie later told police he had bought the methamphetamine for $50.

The Torquay resident was also sentenced in the court appearance for being caught with unlawful items on June 10, in which he placed a clip-seal bag containing the drug ice into his mouth in an attempt to hide it from police.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said on that day, Harty's bag was searched by police and inside was 2.9g of marijuana and scissors.

It was observed he had the clip-seal bag - containing an unspecified amount of the drug ice - in his mouth and was asked repeatedly to spit it out.

Eventually, Hardie complied.

The court heard Hardie later described his actions as "stupid" to police.

Hardie pleaded guilty to three charges stemming from the incident.

The disability support pension recipient was convicted and fined $1450.