Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Wearne's drunken rampage at Hotel Maroochydore had staff hide in fear.
James Wearne's drunken rampage at Hotel Maroochydore had staff hide in fear.
Crime

Hotel staff hide from nurse on a rampage

Felicity Ripper
2nd Dec 2019 1:39 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at a tavern had locked themselves in the gaming room when the man they were hiding from smashed through the glass door.

James Wearne, 42, had been drinking and gaming at Hotel Maroochydore with his girlfriend on January 14 when he lost his temper.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert said Wearne threw his empty schooner glass on the floor before a staff member warned him about his behaviour.

Wearne began to leave the hotel before he turned around and made his way back towards staff.

"Staff were concerned for their welfare so they locked themselves in the gaming room," Senior Constable Lambert said.

"Within seconds of the door being closed they heard a loud bang and saw the bottom of the glass door crack.

"They've heard a second bang and saw the toe of a shoe protruding through a hole in the bottom of the same door."

The staff recorded the number plate of the vehicle Wearne eventually left the hotel in and a report was made to police.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today Wearne pleaded guilty to being drunk or disorderly in a licensed premises and wilful damage.

He told Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin that he hadn't meant to throw the schooner glass.

"I thought I placed the empty drink glass on the side bench but the glass fell on the ground," he said.

"I thought about picking up the glass as it did not break but staff approached me in a brisk manner so I turned to walk out.

"Then instantly staff members started calling me names."

Wearne said he couldn't remember the moment he smashed the glass door of the gaming room.

He said he regretted his actions and asked that a conviction not be recorded as it could affect his career as an assistant in nursing.

Wearne was fined $600 and ordered to pay $1061 in restitution to the hotel.

The conviction was not recorded.

drunk or disorderly hotel wilful damage
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS FUN: Find a Fraser Elf in your local park

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS FUN: Find a Fraser Elf in your local park

        News A bit of Christmas magic could be hiding just around the corner

        Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

        premium_icon Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

        News It has been 45 years since a someone from Hervey Bay has received the Queen’s Guide...

        UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

        Breaking Six people, including two children, have been hospitalised

        LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

        premium_icon LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

        News "My wife was scared it wasn’t real"