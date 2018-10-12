Hotel turns scrap into savings for hockey

AS THE renovations continue on the Carriers Arms Hotel, five Maryborough families received an unexpected donation.

The families were given $2000 by the hotel to help with expenses for their children, who travelled to represent the state at the Hockey Australia under-13 national championships in Hobart, Tasmania.

Daniella Lourigan, Meka Crick, Preston Mushan, Leila Steffen and Taryn Knight all play for the Maryborough District Hockey Association.

Hotel manager Michael Beck said there was a lot of scrap coming out of the building.

"We gave it to a local scrap metal dealer and managed to raised $2000," he said.

"So the Carriers donated it to the players for hockey.

"They were unused cables which would never be used again."

Player Taryn Knight's dad, Dirrin, said it was huge to receive the donation.

"It has helped five local families - we appreciate everything that Michael, Janet Persal and the Carriers team have done," Mr Knight said.

"It could have gone anywhere else, so for them to do this was amazing.

"There is always an ongoing cost but you just do it - and they are a really great bunch of kids too.

"For a business to give that sort of money away is incredible."

Mr Beck said the Carriers had been involved with hockey for quite sometime.

"We are trying to concentrate on local junior sports - so anything we can do to help," he said.

"Down the track we want to assist with raffles and different fundraisers.

"The Carriers is a big supporter of community organisations and sporting events, including the Maryborough Golf Club's Pro Am, where they are one of the major sponsors."