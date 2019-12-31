Hotel’s unusual shape adds to charm of streetscape

NEW York City has a number of truly iconic buildings which inhabit popular culture, one such building is the Flatiron building. This unique building sits on a triangular shaped block; bound by Fifth Ave, Broadway and East 22nd Street. The interesting triangular shape of this building has made it famous in TV shows, movies, paintings and photographs.

This famous 22 storey high landmark was built in 1902 to a design by the American architect Daniel Burnham.

Burnham likely never visited Australia, although his ideas on town planning helped shape the layout of Canberra. If he had visited Maryborough, he might have been quite interested in the architecture here, including a hotel built on a smaller triangular sized block: the Engineers’ Arms.

The distinctive Engineer’s Arms is one of the many historic hotel buildings around Maryborough which feature different architectural styles and while some are no longer operating, they continue to add charm to our streetscapes.

It has been almost seven decades since the kegs were turned off, but the fine building near the industrial heart of the city at 115 March Street is still known as the Engineers’ Arms. Visitors who see it often remark about its bold design.

The interesting structure is built right to the property boundary and is triangular shaped to fit the land wedged between Bowen and March Streets as they converge on Kent Street.

The stylish truncated corner is emphasised through the pedimental element above the relief moulding of ‘1870’. That date does not, however, relate to the actual building but to the earlier commencement of the publican’s licence.

The building was constructed by local contractor Mr Caldwell and ready for business on 5 July 1889.

The landlady at the time was Anne Dillane.

It would have been very busy with workers from nearby engineering firms and foundries like Walkers.

The building was designed by local architect Samuel Bragg, who worked in a number of capacities across the region.

He worked for a time as the foreman of works at the Maryborough Council as well performing roles for the Queensland Government before taking the position of Shire Clerk with the Gooburrum Shire Council near Bundaberg.

It was under the strain of this position that he took his own life on the morning of November 6, 1902.

Just as Daniel Burnham did in New York City, architects like Samuel Bragg shaped our urban landscape across Maryborough and their creative skills can be appreciated years after their design ideas were first put onto paper and then into bricks.

Our historic buildings add character and charm to our neighbourhoods and are well worth preserving.

The scene is very different here to when the workers quenched their thirsts.

The Engineers’ Arms stands quiet now but its continued presence gives a window into our history.