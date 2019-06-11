HOTSHOTS: Dancers turn up the heat in Bay

MAN O MAN: The Sydney Hotshots have been wowing audiences in Australia and New Zealand for 20 years with their Magic Mike-style show.

FORGET the winter chills!

With rock-hard abs, bulging biceps and sexy dance routines, the Sydney Hotshots will be heating up the Hervey Bay Sports Club stage when the crew visit the region this Saturday.

With some of the world's sexiest men, they will get hearts racing and blood pumping during their new show, Magic Mike XXL.

As the curtains open, their opening routine is direct from the movie Magic Mike, led by their very own Matthew McConaughey who hails from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas.

What follows is two hours of some of the hottest guys from around the world, strutting their way through sexy dance routines - including Davey Hughes.

Mr Hughes is no stranger to dancing for screaming women.

He appeared in the Thunder from Down Under show in Las Vegas for 10 years before joining the Sydney Hotshots.

It's not a typical job, but that's what he loves about it.

"I like to entertain. I love my job," he said.

"And I get to do it with my best mates, which makes it even more fun.

"It's great to see girls out having a good time at our shows."

The show is renowned for high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, comedy, costumes and the sensational bodies.

The show promises interaction with the audience, including lucky girls being invited on stage for part of the dance routines and for games and prizes.

"Girls can expect to see some really good bodies. All the boys are in really good shape," Mr Hughes said.

"They can also expect to see some good dance routines, and lots of crowd participation.

"We love bringing up the ladies on stage so they can have a good laugh and a good perve.

"I personally love the old ladies up on stage. They get into it the most. They don't care, and want to have fun."

Whether you're 18 or 98, the show has something for everyone.

The Hotshots will perform at the Hervey Bay Sports Club, 133-149 Tavistock St, Torquay, from 7.30-10pm. Tickets are $30 and are available from the venue.