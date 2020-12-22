Hottest Aussie celebrity hook-ups of 2020

In a year of COVID drama, these stars managed to find love - from Pip Edwards and Michael Clarke, to Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares.

These are the celebrity romances that sizzled in 2020.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber

He's been dubbed the next Hemsworth and rising Aussie actor Jacob Elordi, 23, has certainly caught the attention of Hollywood 'it' girls. After being linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, Elordi sparked dating rumours with model Kaia Gerber, 19. Gerber, who is Cindy Crawford's daughter, and Elordi were seen together at Malibu hotspot Nobu in September. They have since flaunted PDA in Los Angeles and New York, from shopping to walking the dog. .

"They've been inseparable … They've been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day," a source told E!. With Kissing Booth star Elordi believed to be heading Down Under for the Australian summer (he owns a house in Byron Bay - as does everyone), all eyes will be on whether Gerber accompanies him on a mid-pandemic vacation.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

It has been a big year for Rebel Wilson. The Aussie comedy star, 40, embarked on a "year of health" weight loss journey shedding 27kg as she began dating her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

"He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department," Wilson said of her relationship with the millionaire businessman.

"But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now," she pointed out in an Instagram Q&A.

"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

Year of health … and love! Rebel Wilson and her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch. Picture: Instagram

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

After finalising his divorce from ex-wife Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 30, moved on with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 24.

The pair are frequently snapped on the beaches of Byron Bay, where Hemsworth is based (along with his brothers Chris and Luke).

Hemsworth and Brooks' romance was confirmed earlier this year, after rumours started last December.

And while Hemsworth has kept quiet about his messy marriage breakdown, Cyrus recently revealed that she will "always love him" but there was "too much conflict" in their decade-long former relationship. "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," Cyrus told Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

Phoebe Tonkin and Alex Greenwald

Australian actor Phoebe Tonkin went public with the Phantom Planet singer Alex Greenwald in June.

Greenwald was previously engaged to Oscar-winner Brie Larson for two years, before splitting in 2019, while Tonkin's last known relationship was with former Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley.

The new couple confirmed their romance via Instagram, with a photo of The Originals star Tonkin wearing a Phantom Planet T-shirt.

"The new @phantomplanet shirt comes with the girl. Please, please buy a shirt, it's been 21 days. I need her out of my house," Greenwald wrote.

Nadia Bartel and Nathan Brodie

Former AFL WAG Nadia Bartel has found love again - and after much speculation, now it's official.

Bartel and personal trainer Nathan Brodie were first linked together in since August, and in September they were first photographed running around Albert Park lake together.

Brodie shared a photo of Bartel at St Kilda beach in a snake-print bikini, with the caption "Weekend vibes".

Bartel had a very public split with her ex-husband, former Geelong star Jimmy Bartel.

This photo of Nadia Bartel appeared on the Instagram story of Melbourne personal trainer Nathan Brodie – her rumoured new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Kyly Clarke and James Courtney

Their romance was fleeting, but it got dubbed "Jaly" and it was a case of a rekindled teenage romance for former WAG Kyly Clarke and Supercar driver, James Courtney.

Kyly, of course, was previously married to cricketer Michael Clarke (the former couple split in February).

She and Courtney - who reconnected over social media - shared loved-up selfies on social media since confirming their relationship last month, after initially dating 20 years ago. But it quickly fizzled.

Michael Clarke and Pip Edwards

Kyly's ex-husband Michale Clarke also moved on from their marriage breakdown with new flame, Pip Edwards.

After initially keeping their romance under wraps, Clarke and Edwards - who is the creative director and co-founder of $20 million Australian activewear brand PE Nation - confirmed their relationship in July.

Prior to that, they tried to brush it off as all business. "Pip and Michael have been friends for 12 years," Edwards' representative told The Daily Telegraph in February. "He is currently consulting with P.E. Nation." The couple now post openly together on social media.

Michael Clarke and Pip Edwards made their relationship Instagram official in 2020. Picture: Instagram

The former cricket captain and P.E. Nation creative director have flaunted their PDA on social media. Picture: Instagram

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Hollywood hunk Zac Efron, 33, relocated to Australia in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, locking eyes with waitress/model Vanessa Valladares, 25, at a Byron Bay cafe in June.

The pair moved fast - Valladares was said to have moved in with Efron and the couple took a ski trip during winter. "She spends a lot of time at his house," a source told People magazine. Though the current status of their relationship is unclear with unconfirmed reports they may have called it quits in November.

Zac Efron, right, fell in love in Byron Bay with model/waitress Vanessa Valladares. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

It's a case of are they officially dating? Rumoured couple Russell Crowe, 56, and Britney Theriot, 30, were seen kissing on court during a tennis session in Sydney's Woolloomooloo in November.

While they haven't officially confirmed their romance they were seen in a close embrace as they finished up their practice before heading back to Crowe's penthouse nearby.

With blonde hair and an athletic frame, Theriot - who is also an actor and co-starred with Crowe in 2013's Broken City - bares a striking resemblance to Crowe's ex-wife, Danielle Spencer.

Russell Crowe, right, with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot. Picture: Matrix Media Group

Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska

This is one PDA-fuelled love story that seems to have worked out from Australia's Bachelor Nation.

Locky Gilbert gave his final rose to Irena Srbinovska on this year's series of The Bachelor, promoting the pair to go on a cross-country road trip from Sydney to Perth where they are now based (Srbinovska moved from Melbourne). Months later, and the pair - she's a nurse and he's an adventure company owner - seem to still be going strong.

Bachelor couple Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska are still going strong. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Elly Miles and Frazer Neate

While this year's season of The Bachelorette tanked in the ratings, Elly Miles did find love with concreter Frazer Neate.

"Standing here in front of you now, it's where I want to stay," Elly told Frazer on the series finale. "I'm crazy about you."

To which Frazer pledged: "This is just the start of something amazing between us".

However, their newly-found love also fell flat this month, leaving Miles to tell her Instagram fans to respect her privacy and "let her deal with the break-up on her own".

"I know a lot of people will want to lend kind words & I appreciate that so much but I just want to move on. Please keep your comments & messages to yourself and know I don't say that from a bad or ungrateful place," she wrote.

It didn’t end well for The Bachelorette's Elly Miles, right, and Frazer Neate.

Alex Nation and Carson Jory

Former Bachelor winner Alex Nation debuted her new romance with Carson Jory on Instagram this month. Nation has had failed attempts on finding love after she was on reality dating shows The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

"Nice to meet you Mr Jory,'' Nation captioned a series of intimate pictures with her new beau.

Originally published as Hottest Aussie celebrity hook-ups of 2020