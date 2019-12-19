Hottest day ever record broken — again

For a second day running, the record for the hottest day ever has been broken, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

After recording average maximum temperatures across the nation of 40.9C on Tuesday, Australia topped that yesterday with 41.9C, the Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed.

The previous record of 40.3 degrees was recorded on January 7, 2013.

A spokesperson for the bureau said temperatures pushed above 45C through much of the nation's interior on Tuesday.

"This hot air mass is so extensive, the preliminary figures show that yesterday was the hottest day on record in Australia, beating out the previous record from 2013 and this heat will only intensify," she said.

She said southern and central Australia would be 8 to 16C above average over the next few days.

A weak front will bring slightly cooler conditions to the far southern coast but the continued heat will maintain dangerous conditions in South Australia, with very high to extreme fire dangers forecast for northeast Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

Smoke will become a significant issue for populated areas in NSW and the ACT.

Based on preliminary analysis, yesterday, Australia recorded its hottest day on record. The nationally-averaged maximum daytime temp was 41.9 °C exceeding the record set on Tuesday, 40.9 ºC. You can view the top ten highest daily maximum temps here: https://t.co/Cdqm9vD1cI pic.twitter.com/DRDK9LAvrg — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 19, 2019

HOW'S THE REST OF THE WEEK LOOKING?

The bureau said "maximums across the board will be exceptional" for this time of year.

Alice Springs temperatures are forecast to exceed 45C for at least the next seven days.

Towards the coast, the heat will come in pulses, with peaks today, Friday and Saturday depending, on where you are.

Perth has seen 35C highs today with an expected dip to the mid-twenties over the next couple of days, then it's back up into the mid-thirties on Saturday.

Adelaide has seen several consecutive days of scorching 40C-plus highs, and is tipped for 44C tomorrow. That will be followed by a dip to 25C on the weekend.

Renmark, in the Riverland, could reach 48C.

Melbourne can usually expect about 25C on an average December day. Not this week. The city saw a peak of 40C today and will reach 41C tomorrow.

Mildura is looking at 47C tomorrow, while Bendigo will settle between 42 and 44C this week.

Either (or both) of Thursday and Saturday could be Australia’s hottest single day ever. Picture: BSCH

Hobart is expected to hit 33C tomorrow, with more average conditions on the weekend.

Being inland, Canberra can expect all of the heat and little of the relief this week - up to 39C tomorrow.

On Saturday, Canberra could top out at 43C and nearby bushfires could lead to smoke haze. It could be the city's hottest day ever.

Sydney will hit 26C tomorrow and then zoom back up to 37C on Saturday. The cool change will come on Sunday.

As ever, it will be even hotter in the city's west. Penrith will hit 33C tomorrow and then a sizzling 46C on Saturday, which will only help those fires.

Brisbane is expected to hover about 30-33C for the rest of the week with a maximum of 35C on Sunday.

In Darwin, it will be 35-36C for the foreseeable future with possible afternoon storms and a smattering of rain.