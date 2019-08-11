Menu
Maranatha Jireh Corpuz
House destroyed in blaze after crews battle for three hours

Jessica Lamb
11th Aug 2019 11:41 AM
A MARYBOROUGH house has been destroyed in a fire.

Four fire crews called to the scene on Cheapside St about 6.45pm on Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was well involved when crews arrived just five minutes after being called.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers reported seeing the house engulfed in flames which were six to seven metres above ground at the ceiling height.

Paramedics were called and remained on standby however no patients required treatment or transport to hospital.

The Chronicle understands the house was believed to be abandoned.

Firefighters left the scene at 10pm.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

