A fire at Sunshine Acres destroyed a home on Thursday night.
News

HOUSE FIRE: Cause of blaze revealed

Carlie Walker
31st Jul 2020 9:32 AM
A POT belly stove is believed to have been behind a fire that gutted a Sunshine Acres home on Thursday night

Three people inside the Condor Dr home were able to escape safely thanks to the correct installation of smoke detectors.

Ben Brown, a station officer from Torquay Fire Station, said the three occupants in the home had been alerted to the blaze when the alarm went off.

It had started in another room in the home and the house was quickly engulfed by flames.

Fire crews from both Torquay and Maryborough responded to the fire.

A tanker from a volunteer brigade also attended the scene.

"On arrival we found the house well alight," he said.

Officer Brown said it was a timely reminder for people to ensure their smoke alarms were working.

"We do encourage people to once a year change the batteries on their smoke detectors," he said.

"It's a good idea to have working smoke detectors, because the earliest detection you can get, the safer you're going to be."

