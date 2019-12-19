Menu
Maryborough House Fire - Fire ripped through a house on Alice St Tuesday night. Photo: Cody Fox
HOUSE FIRE: Church throws its support behind member

Carlie Walker
18th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
FUNDS are being raised and items gathered together for a man who lost everything when his Maryborough home was destroyed by fire.

Steve Maurer was a member of the city’s Reach Church and the organisation was now putting its support behind him.

Matt Chandler, the youth director at the church, said a collection was being taken for non-perishable food, toiletries and sleeping gear.

Mr Maurer has been a big part of the church, volunteering and keeping the lawns and gardens around the grounds.

He said bigger items would be considered later, but at the moment the basic essentials were needed.

Carols will be held at the church on Sunday and people will be given the opportunity to make a gold coin donation, with funds to go to Mr Maurer.

“He’s lost absolutely everything,” Mr Chandler said.

“He’s a beautiful old fella.

“We’ve been inundated with phone calls offering to help him out. The response has been amazing.”

Mr Chandler said the church’s post about Mr Maurer had “blown up” with people liking and sharing it.

“We’re doing what we’re designed to do,” he said.

