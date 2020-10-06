Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a house fire on Torquay Rd.
The scene of a house fire on Torquay Rd.
News

HOUSE FIRE: Man charged with arson

Jessica Grewal
6th Oct 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN, who was rescued from a burning home in Hervey Bay last month, has been charged with arson.

Police will allege the 20-year-old started the blaze, from which he was pulled unconscious, on September 18.

The scene of a house fire on Torquay Rd.
The scene of a house fire on Torquay Rd.

Multiple emergency crews rushed to the scene on Torquay Rd the morning of the fire and the actions of firefighters prompted the mayor to say he would be nominating them for a bravery award.

The young man inside was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later recovered.

Police confirmed on Tuesday he had since been charged.

It’s understood mental health assessments will likely take place as the case progresses through the courts.

If you need help phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Govt set to spend $850k on domestic violence support

        Premium Content Govt set to spend $850k on domestic violence support

        Politics The funding will provide support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        Man pleads not guilty to antique razor theft

        Premium Content Man pleads not guilty to antique razor theft

        News A man accused of breaking of stealing antique cut throat razors has pleaded not...

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.