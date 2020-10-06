HOUSE FIRE: Man charged with arson

The scene of a house fire on Torquay Rd.

The scene of a house fire on Torquay Rd.

A MAN, who was rescued from a burning home in Hervey Bay last month, has been charged with arson.

Police will allege the 20-year-old started the blaze, from which he was pulled unconscious, on September 18.

Multiple emergency crews rushed to the scene on Torquay Rd the morning of the fire and the actions of firefighters prompted the mayor to say he would be nominating them for a bravery award.

The young man inside was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later recovered.

Police confirmed on Tuesday he had since been charged.

It’s understood mental health assessments will likely take place as the case progresses through the courts.

