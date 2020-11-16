HOUSE FIRE: Second M’boro home destroyed in two days

The scene of a house fire in Richmond Lane, Maryborough.

A SECOND Fraser Coast home has been destroyed by fire in the space of just a few days.

About 1.15am on Monday, a house in Richmond Lane in Maryborough was "well involved" in fire, a spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

The highset timber dwelling was destroyed by the fire, with the top floor collapsing.

The fire was brought under control about 1.37pm by three crews on the scene and extinguished by 2.18pm.

Crews remained at the scene until about 3.30am.

The fire was being investigated, the spokeswoman said.

A second home was destroyed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at the home on Pioneers Rd, Mungar, just after midnight.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the home, which had been engulfed by flames, appeared to be abandoned.

Five appliances were at the scene at one point to bring the fire under control.

The spokesman said the fire started just after midnight.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one had been injured in the blaze.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

In a separate incident, fire crews were called to a home in Crown St, Maryborough, about 1pm on Sunday in response to an oven fire.

It was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries.