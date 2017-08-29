HOUSE FIRE: The phone call that changed everything

HEARTBROKEN: Owner Craig Maddigan in front of the burnt out shell of his two-storey house in Howard.

IT WAS the phone call Craig Maddigan wishes he had never received.

The phone call to say his two-storey King St home in Howard had gone up in flames.

"You can't describe it (the feeling), you really can't," Mr Maddigan said.

"It's something you don't want anyone to experience that's for sure.

"I know the trip from Maryborough back to here was pretty quick."

On Friday, Mr Maddigan and his family lost their home when a fire, which started in the garage, was burnt to the ground.

"Thankfully we've got our memories," the father of six said.

"Until we get dementia or something like that, that's not going to change."

Since the devastating fire, community members have rallied together to support the family of eight.

Many donations have already been made to the family and Torbanlea State School, which is attended to by the family's children.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of clothing, furniture or other goods needed were encouraged to contact the school directly.

"Everyone has been dynamite - the community, the emergency services on Friday," Mr Maddigan said.

"I don't know what I'm going to do to thank everyone."

As for rebuilding, Mr Maddigan said he hoped to see the home "back to where it was".

"I don't know if we will or not but that's certainly what we'd like to do anyway," he said.